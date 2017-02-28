FBI once planned to pay former British spy who authored controversial Trump dossier

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:27 Southwest Airlines' dancing flight attendant at KCI

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

29:51 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Sam Mellinger and Joel Goldberg

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night