‘Beyond the Bubble’ podcast: A White House at war with the media

In the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kristin Roberts is joined by White House Correspondents' Association president Jeff Mason, Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Colin Campbell of The News & Observer in Raleigh, and Anita Kumar and Katie Glueck in Washington D.C. to look at the politics behind the Trump administration's feud with the media, as well as the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress.
In this episode:
• White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason on whom might fill Trump's chair at the annual gala dinner
• Anita Kumar previews what to expect from the president's speech to Congress
• Katie Glueck on the proliferation of the phrase, "fake news," and the ramifications of that increasingly political media criticism
• Pati Mazzei on the ongoing healthcare policy concerns among voters in Florida
• Colin Campbell with the legal and economic fallout in North Carolina surrounding the state's "bathroom bill"
