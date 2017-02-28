Guests for Trump’s first Congressional address represent competing visions of America

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

3:33 Kansas ranch owner recalls largest wildfire in state history: 'It was fast and it was big'

0:50 Bill Self: Players thinking they can 'flip a switch' is a bad trait

11:16 Analysis: Kansas 73, Oklahoma 63

4:48 Watch KU's Landen Lucas deliver Senior Night speech

1:26 Bill Self on Frank Mason after Senior Night win: 'He's an amazing kid'