Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

4:48 Watch KU's Landen Lucas deliver Senior Night speech

0:50 Bill Self: Players thinking they can 'flip a switch' is a bad trait

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

11:16 Analysis: Kansas 73, Oklahoma 63

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero