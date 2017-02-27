Big surge for military in Trump budget, big cuts elsewhere

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

1:27 Southwest Airlines' dancing flight attendant at KCI

1:22 Scenes from the Sprint Accelerator demo day event

1:40 New plan for Metcalf South property includes Lowe’s store

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill