In political trouble in Kansas, Brownback heads for friendly national stage

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe