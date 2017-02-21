Spicer: Top priority is dealing with people who pose a threat

Hundreds of Kansas City residents protested President Donald Trump on Monday at a Not My President rally near the Country Club Plaza. The rally, like past events, became a lighting rod for a host of complaints about Trump and was organized by a local mother and daughter with a Facebook page.
At age 7, Macey Hensley from Council Grove, Kansas knows more about U.S. presidents than most people. She’s gotten to know things about the country’s newest president, too. This video includes footage from The Ellen DeGeneres Show and music by Kevin MacLeod "Bit Quest" / CC BY 3.0.
Members of the press spent time trying to get more information on Michael Flynn's resignation out of White House press secretary Sean Spicer Tuesday. Flynn had been appointed to the White House national security adviser role less than a month ago.
House Republican leader Rep. Bill Lant, a Pineville Republican, is under fire for cutting off the testimony of Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel during a public hearing on bills pertaining to Missouri discrimination law. This video is footage from Progress Missouri.
Kansas City 4th district Councilwoman Jolie Justice says she hopes the talk of Kansas building an airport is a "wake up call" for folks worried about losing Kansas City International Airport. She says the City plans an intense public engagement about the issue starting in April, with the possibility of a vote on a new terminal in November.
Rumors of immigration raids at Kansas City churches put fear into the Kansas City community on Sunday. Community organizers, concerned citizens and attorneys gathered to provide support for the Hispanic community.