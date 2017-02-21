Government & Politics
McMaster discusses leadership, how to influence an organization
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia discussed influencing an organization during this excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became available with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general.Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer