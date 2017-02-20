KC councilwoman Jolie Justus craves world-class ice cream parlor along streetcar line

What’s the one thing missing along downtown KC’s streetcar line? Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus says she has a specific craving.
“I have one really selfish request,” she said. “We need a really great ice cream store somewhere on this line.”
Justus is best known as chair of the City Council’s Airport Committee. She spends a lot of time talking about Kansas City International Airport. But she lives in the Longfellow neighborhood, not far from the Union Station streetcar stop, and is a big fan of the streetcar.
Her suggestion popped up during a council discussion about how the streetcar has brought lots of new customers to small businesses along the route.
Justus said she’s already chosen a dentist and an eye doctor on the streetcar line. She knows there are plenty of coffee shops, restaurants and other retail stores between River Market and Union Station.
But she told Mike Hurd, marketing director for the Downtown Council, that there’s something crucial lacking.
“I know there’s a custard place at Crown Center (Sheridan’s) and I get that,” she said. “But we need a world class ice cream place.”
Everyone loves ice cream, and it would be fun to sit outside and savor a cone. It’s something she and her friends have talked about as they ride up and down the route.
Justus’ suggestion becomes all the more appetizing since Murray’s, a much loved ice cream store in Westport, closed permanently in December.
Hurd said her idea was something he hadn’t heard before, but he promised to take it to his Downtown Council bosses.
“We’re on it,” he said.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments