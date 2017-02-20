Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Linwood Y transformed, Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast Tuesday

This week features the Linwood Y grand reopening, Police Chief Darryl Forté headlining the Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast, plus another budget hearing. And historic preservation in Old Northeast faces a test.
Monday, Feb. 20
City Hall is closed for Presidents Day but the Linwood YMCA celebrates a $10.5 million renovation and expansion at 3800 E. Linwood Boulevard on Kansas City’s East Side. The building has a renovated gym, studios for exercise and dance, and an indoor pool that replaces the outdated outdoor pool. The open house begins at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Police Chief Darryl Forté headlines the Greater Kansas City Area Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Bartle Hall Ballroom. Forté has been speaking out recently about the need for the city to help clean up the neediest neighborhoods as a crime-fighting tool.
The City Plan Commission meets and considers a host of items, dominated by Northland projects. The docket is here.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Various council committees meet, and the agendas are here.
The Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall and considers the Red Bridge Area Plan, plus several development plans for new Northland schools.
Thursday, Feb. 23
The Streetcar Authority meets at noon at 600 E. Third St. and is expected to discuss ongoing operations, ridership and possible expansion to Berkley Riverfront Park.
People interested in the future of the Buck O’Neil Bridge (Broadway Bridge) and the North Loop can attend a “Beyond the Loop” fresh look planning meeting 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the downtown Kansas City Library. More information here.
At its 3 p.m. legislative session, the City Council takes up the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences plan for a campus expansion, which involves demolishing five buildings in a historic district. A council committee endorsed the project, but the full council may hear this week from historic preservationists who argue it sets a bad precedent by skirting the historic preservation review process.
Friday, Feb. 24
A new oversight committee for the 18th and Vine Redevelopment plan holds its first meeting at 11:30 p.m. in the board room of the Gem Theater. This group will provide guidance on redevelopment, property management and budgeting, including the infusion of $7 million in city funds.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The City Council and city budget staff will hold the second of several Saturday public hearings to discuss the new budget proposal. The hearing is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Woodneath Library, 8900 Northeast Flintlock Rd. The last weekend public hearing will be March 4. The council adopts a new budget March 23 and it takes effect May 1. This year’s budget discussions are likely to focus on skyrocketing public safety costs.
Lynn Horsley
