Gusty winds cause partial building collapse in 18th and Vine district

Gusty winds caused a partial building collapse Thursday in the 18th and Vine district, but the building was being deconstructed anyway. The city hopes to save the facade at 1511 E. 18th St.
The one-story brick structure, on 18th Street between the Paseo and Vine Street, opened in the 1920s as the House of Hits, a record store. It had been vacant for years, had no roof and was open to the elements.
City Manager Troy Schulte said that crews were already deconstructing the walls but that the facade should be salvageable. The city is hoping that the block will be redeveloped.
The site that partially collapsed Thursday was not among nearby buildings that burned two weeks ago on Vine Street between 18th and 19th streets.
