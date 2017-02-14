Former Johnson County sheriff’s captain tapped for spot in Kansas Legislature

A former law enforcement official is the newest member of the Kansas Legislature.
John Resman, 61, was chosen Monday night by a group of Johnson County Republicans to take the place of retiring Rep. Mike Kiegerl.
Resman said in a phone interview Tuesday that his goal in Topeka is to not only represent his district, but also represent law enforcement and correctional officers.
“This is a dire time for both those professions,” Resman said.
Kiegerl announced earlier this month that he was stepping down from the Legislature, citing a heart condition and frustrations with the Legislature possibly raising taxes.
Resman received 16 of 20 possible votes to win the seat, Clay Barker, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said in an email.
Republicans from the 121st District were allowed to fill the seat because Kiegerl announced he was resigning during his term. The House district includes parts of Olathe and Lenexa.
Resman comes into the Legislature as the state faces more than $1 billion in projected budget shortfalls through the end of fiscal year 2019.
“If the majority of people don’t want tax increases, I think we should try to figure out different ways to balance the budget,” he said.
Resman said he retired as a captain from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in 2010. He said he had worked there for 28 years, and he’s lived in Johnson County since 1982.
Resman said he expects to be sworn in Wednesday and officially start later this week.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments