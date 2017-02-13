Community college and Missouri university partner to help students graduate on time

Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City will start two pilot programs in the fall aimed at helping students stay on track to graduation.
In one program, MCC-KC partners with Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Students enrolling at MCC will be allowed to announce intentions to complete a bachelor’s degree — by attending their first two years and earning an associate degree at MCC and the last two at Northwest Missouri State.
Knowing a student’s intentions early would help advisers at MCC keep the student from getting sidetracked by taking courses that would not easily transfer to Northwest Missouri.
Kathrine Swanson, vice chancellor for student success at MCC, said a highlight of the program is that students who’ve qualified for it — by scoring well on college entrance exams — would be able to take some Northwest Missouri State courses at the university’s innovation center Gladstone facility, while they are enrolled at MCC to ease the transition from a two-year to the four-year university.
“It would keep a student from wasting credits,” said Christina Medina, MCC spokeswoman. Avoiding enrolling in unnecessary courses would save the student time and money, she said.
MCC and Northwest Missouri join eight other Missouri colleges and universities that also are participating in a similar program to reduce college costs and help students earn a degree in less time.
A second new MCC program allows community college faculty members and student advisers to electronically track a student’s performance with the aim of detecting any problems before they’re unmanageable and prompt a student to quit.
“It is a more intrusive advising model,” Medina said.
Currently a student would have to recognize a problem and take the initiative to seek help. The new model would allow the college advisers to see electronically that a student may be struggling and tap that student for a talk about what might be challenging the student.
MCC used money from a 2013 federal focus grant to purchase the software that allows the college to track student performance more closely than before.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education approved both pilot projects.
Last year a report from the Education Trust, an education advocacy group in the nation’s capitol, said that more than two-thirds of public colleges and universities had increased graduation rates over the last decade.
The effort by colleges and universities to greatly improve college completion and graduation rates soared in 2009 when then-President Barack Obama made it a national goal for the U.S. to reclaim its position as having the highest proportion of college graduates in the world by 2025.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
