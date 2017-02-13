Melania Trump tweets for the first time since Inauguration Day

Compared to her husband’s prolific presence on Twitter, first lady Melania Trump has some catching up to do.
She hadn’t tweeted anything from her @FLOTUS account since Inauguration Day.
But she jump-started things over the weekend with three tweets about the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, to the United States.
While their husbands played golf, the women visited the Morikami Japanese Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla. on Saturday.
On Friday, some media outlets noted that Abe toured Washington, D.C., alone, without the first lady, while their husbands met.
Abe visited Gallaudet University and lunched with members of the planning committee for Washington’s annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, according to her press aide.
Japan's First Lady, Akie Abe, attends tour of @GallaudetU solo, w/out @FLOTUS or @IvankaTrump to host, accompany. Very unusual. pic.twitter.com/tenMyZ4k6t— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 10, 2017
The White House pushed back against those who said FLOTUS should have been on hand to give Abe an official White House tour and escort her around town — considered traditional first lady responsibilities.
“The First Lady was very much looking forward to welcoming Mrs. Abe to the White House upon her arrival in Washington; however, she was informed that Mrs. Abe had previous commitments during her stay in DC,” a statement from the White House said.
The first lady greeted the couple when they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base to fly aboard Air Force One to a weekend at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Saturday, Trump posted two tweets about the women’s visit to the gardens in Florida, in one referencing the #Powerofthefirstlady” in “empowering our next generation with values.”
Thank you @morikamimuseum for the inspirational presentation of your sacred gardens & life & culture in Japan. pic.twitter.com/JxfwaPjX06— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017
We are responsible for empowering our next generation with values #powerofeverychild #Powerofthefirstlady pic.twitter.com/L1FcuTNKwg— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017
She also tweeted a photo of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church in Palm Beach, where she married the president.
Proud to share part of my family history with Mrs. Abe @BBTSchurch where @POTUS & I were married, where we celebrate and we pray pic.twitter.com/t6VfQIPHDV— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017
These were the first tweets to show up on the first lady’s Twitter account since this first one last month.
I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady! pic.twitter.com/tRTRVkDG6z— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 21, 2017
