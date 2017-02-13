Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Kansas City Council confronts rising police costs

The Kansas City Council holds a rare meeting with the Kansas City police board and begins hearings on the 2017-18 budget proposal, which includes a big increase for police and fire salaries.
Monday, Feb. 13
Mayor Sly James and various City Council members will appear at another informational Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the city’s $800 million general obligation bond proposal for the April ballot. The public is invited to the South Patrol Station, 9701 Marion Park Drive (behind Home Depot). The meeting will be in the back/eastern Annex Building (not the regular Community Room in the front). There is a parking lot between the buildings.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
A Jackson County Circuit judge may rule today on a citizens petition initiative for a higher minimum wage. Judge Margene Burnett is deliberating whether the ballot measure should go on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot or whether it should go on the ballot in August.
The Kansas City Land Bank is holding an open house at 5111 Wabash Avenue and at 5732 Wabash Ave. to feature its $999 house sale. The open house is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and people can get more information about the sale, which will include about 50 urban core homes.
The City Council and the Police Board hold a rare joint meeting at police headquarters downtown, from 1 to 2 p.m. The discussion is expected to include rising costs at the police department, and the city manager’s budget recommendation.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Various council committees meet, and the agendas are here.
The Planning, Zoning and Economic Development committee meets at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, and its agenda includes the transfer of Kemper Arena to Foutch Brothers for a new private development.
There’s a community meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Gregg Klice Community Center just north of 18th and Vine to discuss draft regulations for AirBNB properties. More information is at kcmomentum.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16
The Citizens Association, a Kansas City political club, will hold another public discussion about the city’s $800 million bond proposal. The meeting is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Livestock Exchange Building, 1600 Genessee St., 2nd floor.
Saturday, Feb. 18
The City Council and city budget staff will hold the first of several Saturday public hearings to discuss the new budget proposal. The hearing is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave. Other hearings are Feb. 25 and March 4. The council will adopt a new budget March 23.
