U.S. attorney in Kansas City in line of succession for U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has named the U.S. attorney in Kansas City in the line of succession if something happens to the U.S. attorney general and other ranking Justice Department officials in Washington.
The president signed an executive order Thursday establishing the order of succession if the U.S. attorney general, the deputy attorney general, the associate attorney general and “any officers designated by the attorney general to act as attorney general” have died, resigned, or otherwise become unable to perform the duties of the office.
If that happened, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri is designated as third in line behind the U.S. attorneys in the Eastern District of Virginia and the Northern District of Illinois.
Tammy Dickinson is the current U.S. attorney in Kansas City. She declined to comment Friday on the succession order.
Dickinson was appointed to the office under President Barack Obama in January 2013. But U.S. attorneys are typically replaced when a new administration of a different party assumes office.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments