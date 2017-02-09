Columbia girl with one hand pitches Shark Tank investors her self-designed prosthetic

Jordan Reeves, the feisty little girl who was born with one hand and last year petitioned the American Girl company to make limb-difference dolls for children like her, is going into the shark tank.
The 11-year-old, from Columbia, Mo., will be featured Friday on Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show where she will pitch two inventions, including her prosthetic “glitter” arm, to investors from ABC’s “Shark Tank!”
Jordan was born with only the upper part of her left arm, which ends just above where her elbow would be. She has no hand. The condition is called limb difference and affects about 1,500 babies per year in the United States.
Jordan is one of four kids presenting to “Shark Tank!” investors Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.
Jordan will show the sharks one fun product — the glitter dispenser. She will be wearing a prototype of the device, created mostly by a 3-D printer. It uses compressed air to shoot out sparkles. Jordan’s going to demonstrate the glitter dispenser for the Sharks.
Then she’ll show her practical device, a pocket-size tool that helps her, and others who have limb differences, use two-handed paper towel dispensers. The device could also be used to help people who have two hands, but who might be carrying a baby in one arm, or a bag of groceries.
Cuban calls Jordan “a superhero” and says she is “amazing!” John says he thinks her glitter blaster is “the new version of the silly string gun,” and suggests she patent it.
A year ago, Jordan, went on a campaign to get the American Doll company to make a limb difference doll for other little girls who wanted a doll that looked like them. She wrote letters to the company and started an online petition which to date has close to 25,000 signatures.
The show was taped on Wednesday in New York City. It airs at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City on WDAF.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
