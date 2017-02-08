Government & Politics

Challenger enters race for mayor/CEO of Unified Government

A second candidate has filed to run for mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., election officials said Wednesday.

David Alvey, 56, an at-large director on the Board of Public Utilities, has filed to challenge incumbent Mayor Mark Holland, 47, who is seeking his second term. Alvey also is an assistant principal for faculty formation at Rockhurst High School and has served on the Unified Government’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Five Board of Commissioner seats also are up for election this year. The filing deadline is June 1.

