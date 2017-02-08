Government & Politics

February 8, 2017 4:49 PM

Drudge says GOP should be sued for fraud, questions priorities and if party can lead

Matt Drudge, who runs the enormously influential conservative Drudge Report website, criticized the Republican Party in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Drudge complained that Republicans are focused on the wrong things, including censuring Elizabeth Warren and an executive order about “conflict minerals.” Congressional Republicans should instead, Drudge wrote, focus on tax cuts and repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act.

The top headline on his website on Wednesday afternoon read: “White House: Have to wait on Obamacare repeal.”

Those are the only three tweets that appear on his Twitter account, which was established in 2011.

Drudge tweeted in December about an attack on his website, suggesting the government might be behind it, but that tweet is no longer on his account.

