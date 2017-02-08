Today in Trump Tweets, Feb. 8, 2017: ‘Easy D,’ Ivanka’s business, police chiefs

President Donald Trump sent Twitter into a flurry of speculation on what he meant by “Easy D,” a phrase he used in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
The president presumably meant “easy decision,” a reference to the pending court decision regarding his executive order suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and banning travel from seven majority-Muslim nations. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard arguments from the Justice Department Tuesday, which is arguing for the executive order to go back into effect. It has been temporarily suspended due to multiple legal challenges around the country that allege it is unconstitutional.
Trump had earlier Wednesday repeated that his executive order was signed in the name of national security, and if the courts refused to reinstate it the nation could be at risk.
If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
The president also tweeted his displeasure at department store chain Nordstrom, which announced last week it would no longer carry his daughter Ivanka’s label because of poor sales.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Several Twitter users noted that the tweet admonishing Nordstrom was sent 21 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing began Wednesday morning. The president, who picked a public fight with intelligence agencies, has questioned the utility of receiving the briefing each day. He said he didn’t see the value in being “told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”
The Trump administration has taken to calling any stories critical of the president and his policies as “fake news.” He tweeted a link to an article in The Federalist, a conservative online magazine, that chronicled examples of the mainstream press promoting “fake news.”
'16 Fake News Stories Reporters Have Run Since Trump Won' https://t.co/0dHld5kiVc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Also Wednesday, Trump tweeted about a speech given to sheriffs and police chiefs gathered in Washington for the Major Cities Chiefs Association winter conference.
I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Comments