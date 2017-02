Education would lose $128 million this year under budget cuts OK’d by Kansas Senate panel

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu Pause

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide