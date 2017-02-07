What's missing from Trump's list of terrorist attacks: non-Western victims

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs Pause

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

1:49 Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as secretary of education

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win