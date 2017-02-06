Mark Holland files for re-election as mayor/CEO of Unified Government

Incumbent Mark Holland filed with election officials Monday to seek a second term as mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.
Holland, 47, previously served on the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners. An ordained Methodist minister, he also works part-time as senior pastor of Trinity Community Church in Kansas City, Kan.
Unified Government elections previously were held in April of odd-numbered years. This year for the first time, the primary moves to August and the general election is set for November. Five Board of Commissioner seats also are up for election.
Candidates have until noon June 1 to file at the Wyandotte County Election Office.
