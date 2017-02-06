Missouri Gov. Greitens signs right to work legislation

Tour the house that was intended to be a home for a Somalian refugee family that was expected to arrive Feb. 2, 2017. Now the family's plans are in limbo following the Trump administration's executive order temporarily banning travel for all refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia.
The $150 million in planned sidewalk repairs on the April 4 election ballot would take homeowners off the hook for the cost of repairs, but the city will have to convince Kansas City voters the work is critical and can be done fairly across the city.
In a program aimed at “ending homelessness one family at time,” Jackson County gave newly renovated houses to two Kansas City families on Thursday. If they keep up with expenses, they will get title in seven years.
Prior to the 2010 opening of the diverging diamond interchange at Dorset Road and Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights, Mo., a Missouri Department of Transportation official discusses the benefits of the new interchange.
When you first encounter a diverging diamond interchange it can be a bit daunting because you're directed to drive on the "wrong" side of the road. This animation shows how vehicle and pedestrian traffic flows through the intersection.