Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Minimum wage court hearing, plus Town Hall on infrastructure

Public discussions this week will include Kansas City’s big infrastructure bond proposal, the rollout of a new budget proposal focusing on public safety, and ongoing discussions about how to address burdensome water rate increases. Plus, a court hearing should provide more clarity on the minimum wage ballot measure timing.
Monday, Feb. 6
Mayor Sly James hosts an informational Town Hall meeting to discuss the city’s general obligation bond proposal for the April ballot. The public is invited to the Research Brookside Campus, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Use Parking Lot B for the Curry Auditorium, 6675 Holmes Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
KC Stat meeting at 9 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall, deals with dangerous building demolitions, vacant properties and other neighborhood issues.
The plan to redevelop the Linwood Shopping Center goes before the City Plan Commission at City Hall on Tuesday morning. Other topics include a blight application for the area near 19th and Main streets and the Red Bridge area plan.
The Parks Board holds a regular meeting at 2 p.m., Parks Headquarters.
The Cost of Water Task Force meets 4-7 p.m. at Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St., to continue its deliberations on how to pay for water infrastructure improvements and how to keep the city’s rising water and sewer rates reasonably affordable.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Various council committees meet, and the agendas are here.
A Jackson County Circuit Court judge will hear arguments at 1 p.m. on whether a higher minimum wage petition initiative should go on a Kansas City ballot in April, or be postponed until August.
Thursday, Feb. 9
The Budget Office will unveil the upcoming budget proposal from City Manager Troy Schulte and Mayor Sly James. One big focus, we are told, will be public safety, reportedly with big increases to cover police and fire overtime costs, which the city has struggled to control. A series of public hearings will be held on upcoming Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon for the public to provide feedback on the plan. Those hearings are Feb. 18 at the Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.; Feb. 25 at the Woodneath Library, 8900 NE Flintlock Road; and March 4 at the Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.
Visit KC, Kansas City’s tourism and conventions agency, holds its annual meeting 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, to discuss accomplishments and future opportunities.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments