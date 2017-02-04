Kansas City sells old crime lab, old police station

Kansas City municipal government has sold the old police crime lab building and an old police station for new private uses.
The former Kansas City police crime lab, at 6633 Troost, was purchased for $457,500 by a large-format printing company, Digital Designs Print Solutions, which plans to consolidate its operations from two buildings on 31st Street. The Kansas City company needed a larger building for its equipment and projected growth. City officials said it currently employs 16 people but hopes to double that number within two years.
The city didn’t need the old crime lab after it opened the new East Patrol police station and regional crime lab near 27th Street and Prospect Avenue in December 2015.
Vanessa Williams is the city’s real estate manager, in charge of the division tasked with selling surplus city properties. She said the city was represented in the transaction by Gib Kerr and Jeffrey Bentz at Cushman & Wakefield.
“We are glad to have played a part in transferring a vacant city-owned property to a private business, particularly along the Troost Corridor,” Bentz said in a statement. “This is a sign of renewed confidence in this corridor.”
The city also sold the former South Patrol police building, at 11109 Hickman Mills Drive. It was purchased for $35,000 by Hazel Haus, an animal rescue organization and dog day care and boarding facility.
The organization takes in homeless pets but also works with families struggling economically who fear having to give up their pets. The facility will have a food bank and community closet where needy families can find pet food and other necessary pet items at no charge. The facility will also house pets for the Rose Brooks Center, helping women who are fleeing abusive relationships.
Bentz and Kerr represented the city in that transaction as well.
The city no longer needed the building after it opened a new South Patrol station in 2012 at 9701 Marion Park Drive.
Kansas City government’s real estate division sells properties that the city no longer needs through a public request for proposals process. The city is currently trying to sell an old fire station at 7309 Troost that dates from 1910.
Also, with a new North Patrol police station under construction near the airport, the city will soon start the process of selling the existing bright yellow Northland station (known familiarly as the “Bumblebee”), which is at a prominent location at 169 Highway and Northwest Barry Road.
The link to the city’s current request for proposals for surplus properties is at city.kcmo.org/kc/Ads/AdResults.aspx.
