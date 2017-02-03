Spicer: 'The Dodd-Frank act is a disastrous policy'

President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday for not defending his immigration ban. It turns out his attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, once encouraged Yates to stand up to the president if he "asks for something improper."
John Gak, who originally came from South Sudan to the United States as a refugee in 1995 and became a citizen in 2001, is concerned about his upcoming travel back to South Sudan where he visits every year to do missionary work as a Christian due to President Trump’s executive order.
Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.
The Kansas City Star reporters had an interview with Governor of Kansas Sam Brownback about his early relationship with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was Brownback's legislative director when he was in the Senate. Brownback’s supply-side approach to government and economics could travel to Washington in the agenda of House Speaker Paul Ryan.