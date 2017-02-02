White House stands by Trump’s first military raid, despite civilian, U.S. casualties

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:50 Sam Mellinger shares memories of former Royal Jarrod Dyson

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

10:34 Analysis: Kansas 73, Baylor 68