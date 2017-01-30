Acting AG, an Obama appointee, tells staff not to defend Trump refugee order

2:20 A look inside the KC Assessment and Triage Center Pause

2:05 We asked activists: Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

2:23 KU point guard Frank Mason previews Baylor game

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

4:15 Making a stand at U.S. airports

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls John Elway greatest QB ever

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada