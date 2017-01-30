No, Trump did not watch ‘Finding Dory’ during Sunday’s protests, press secretary says

While thousands across the country protested against the president’s travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, the White House hosted a screening of “Finding Dory” on Sunday.
The hit follows the adventures of a blue tang fish named Dory as she travels from Australia to America to reunite with her family.
In between foreign leader phone calls today, Pres Trump hosting a movie screening in the Family Theater. WH aide says it's "Finding Dory."— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 29, 2017
The thought of Donald Trump watching an animated film while so many in the country were angry and protesting — some right outside the White House — was just too much for some people.
Actor Albert Brooks, who gives voice to the character of Marlin in the movie, spoke out on Twitter, as did others.
Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 29, 2017
@markknoller With all HELL BREAKING LOOSE (because of trump) he has time to screen FINDING DORY? Glad he takes his job so seriously (sic)!— Shawn Hall (@ShawnIGGYmama) January 29, 2017
Official White House photo: pic.twitter.com/sbqTx4squN— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) January 29, 2017
Trump is hosting a screening of FINDING DORY. A film about compassion, love, tolerance. I say 15 mins till he switches to HUMAN CENTIPEDE 3.— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) January 29, 2017
Finding Dory: migrating across the ocean to USA, overcoming unfair detention, to reunite with family. Hopefully Trump learns something today https://t.co/sl4fVyfISM— Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) January 29, 2017
Former U.S. labor official Chris Lu found it ironic that “Finding Dory” — which was the first movie to be screened in a Trump White House — is “the story of a foreigner entering the US without authorization to reunite with her parents.”
Trump is screening "Finding Dory" today: the story of a foreigner entering the U.S. without authorization to reunite with her parents #Irony pic.twitter.com/FKU7ItiPod— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 29, 2017
But press secretary Sean Spicer clarified on Twitter that Trump did not watch the movie on a day he spent making phone calls to the leaders of several countries.
“Actually he spent 60 seconds welcoming & thanking spouses & children of WH staff then right back to work,” he tweeted.
Actually he spent 60 seconds welcoming & thanking spouses & children of WH staff then right back to work: up next 7pm call w South Korea https://t.co/opr1NVRZsj— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 29, 2017
Private screenings of Hollywood movies is a perk that presidents have enjoyed for generations. They’ve been watching movies at the White House since the 1900s.
The first film shown there was 1915’s “The Birth of A Nation” for Woodrow Wilson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A source tells THR that the Trumps have requested a screening of the romantic comedy “Why Him?” starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston.
