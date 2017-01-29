“Muslim ban” was poorly executed, but wasn’t all bad, two GOP senators conclude

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI Pause

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls John Elway greatest QB ever

3:33 Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order