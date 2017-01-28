Government & Politics

January 28, 2017 1:28 PM

Today in Trump tweets: January 28, 2017

By Greg Hadley

Just after 8 a.m., President Donald Trump fired off three tweets criticizing the New York Times and the Washington Post.

(As of Saturday afternoon, Trump has not deleted or corrected the two typos in the above tweet. In the past, he has commonly deleted tweets with misspelled words and sent out corrected versions.)

Trump’s critiques are largely in line with his previous comments about the news media in general and those two newspapers in particular. On Nov. 13, shortly after winning the election, Trump tweeted that the New York Times was losing subscribers because of their “very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the "Trump phenomena.”

Trump has also been sharply critical of the Washington Post’s coverage of him, at one point revoking the paper’s media credentials because of their “inaccurate” coverage of him.

Both the Times and the Post disputed Trump’s claims Saturday, stating that subscriptions and readership are actually on the rise.

Later, Trump sent out a tweet memorializing the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster that occurred 31 years ago on Jan. 28.

McClatchy will be compiling and providing links to fact checks of Trump’s tweets on merit throughout his presidency.

Related content

Government & Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos