GOP Medicaid plan could mean big trouble for states

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

1:43 Kansas City Royals speak following Yordano Ventura memorial

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

1:08 Missouri Right to Life holds annual prayer vigil