'We don't want them here,' Trump says signing executive action on 'extreme vetting'

3:33 Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest Pause

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death

3:18 Kim Anderson after Mizzou's 30th straight road loss

0:53 Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

0:51 Ned Yost on Yordano Ventura: 'It's not what you miss on the baseball field'