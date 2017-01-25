Scientists get political after government gag order and climate change reversal

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team' Pause

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

0:40 Landen Lucas: KU 'exposed' by West Virginia in some areas it needs to fix

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes