Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to Georgetown University Law Center students about her life, career and the Roe vs. Wade case as part of the Dean's Lecture to the Graduating Class series in February 2015.
“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.
At a news conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Aug. 2, 2016, President Barack Obama dismissed Hillary Clinton’s opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, trade agreement. Both Clinton and Donald Trump publicly opposed the deal.
After a rally on the lawn of the Liberty Memorial, several hundred people made their way to the steps of Kansas City City Hall to express their fears, disappointment and anger at the ascendancy of President Donald Trump to the White House.
First, a break. Second, they ask people to submit ideas on what the future presidential center should be. The center will be based on the south side of Chicago and will also have projects that expand to around the country and the world.
Former president Barack Obama gave a farewell speech to White House staff, supporters and members of the military at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.
For some in the Kansas City area, Friday morning brought joy and hope for better days ahead. For others, it was a stinging moment, an event that even 10 weeks after Election Day remained almost inconceivable.
From schools to retirement homes, some Kansas City area residents tuned in for the 11 a.m. inauguration of Donald Trump and his first speech as the 45th U.S. president.