Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.