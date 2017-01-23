Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

“Jane Roe” in 1973's Roe v. Wade case was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey of Texas. At that time, abortion was outlawed in Texas except in rare cases. The Supreme Court determined that a woman’s right to have an abortion is protected under the Fourteenth Amendment right to privacy but states could restrict an abortion based on the viability of the fetus. McCorvey later came to oppose abortion. Here, she speaks at the 2005 March for Life.
George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, spoke about receiving the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. During his political career, he was Ronald Reagan's Vice President, Director of Central Intelligence, Chief of the U.S. Liaison's Office to the People's Republic of China, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and a Member of the House of Representatives from the 7th District of Texas. He also served in the Navy during World War II.

