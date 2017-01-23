Lynn Horsley @ City Hall: Cycling, housing and Linwood Shopping Center on agendas

Now that the Kansas City Council has approved a large infrastructure bond proposal for the April ballot, it can turn its attention to other city business. Major issues on the horizon include Kemper Arena, Linwood Shopping Center, the streetcar, airport and the city budget.
Here’s what’s on tap this week:
MONDAY, Jan. 23
Kansas City’s Parking and Transportation Commission meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 10th floor of City Hall. This commission will get updates on River Market parking plus a variety of other city parking and economic development issues, plus updates on the Kansas City streetcar and Kansas City bus agency.
The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 4:30 p.m., 10th floor of City Hall, to discuss a recent critical audit of the city’s bike plan and other bike master planning issues.
At 6 p.m. at the Gregg Klice Community Center near 18th and Vine, the Royals, JE Dunn and others will provide an update to the public on the Urban Youth Baseball Academy project.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24
City Manager Troy Schulte, Mayor Sly James and other city officials will discuss the latest KC STAT findings on housing at 9 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall.
The council’s housing committee meets at noon to continue discussing the city’s consolidated housing plan.
The Parks Board meets at parks headquarters, 466 E. 63rd Street Trafficway. From noon to 1:30 p.m. the board will discuss the department’s 125th anniversary celebration. The regular board meeting begins at 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m., council members Jermaine Reed and Quinton Lucas will host a public meeting to provide an update on the Linwood Shopping Center redevelopment plans. The project is way behind schedule but construction is supposed to get going in earnest this year. The public is invited to the Morningstar Youth and Family Life Center, 2525 E. 27th St., to hear plans for the new grocery store and retail shops and to review design concepts.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25
Various council committees meet and the agendas are here.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
The council’s Airport Committee meets for the first time in several months at 9:30 a.m., 26th floor of City Hall. Committee members will get an update on American Airlines gate improvements and other airport upgrades.
At noon, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority holds its monthly board meeting at the streetcar maintenance facility, 600 E. Third St. in River Market.
An ordinance may be introduced at council this week to start the process to transfer Kemper Arena for private redevelopment by Foutch Brothers.
