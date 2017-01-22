After they marched, 500 women learned how to run — for office

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000 Pause

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

1:52 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

2:42 Yordano Ventura on learning English, communicating with teammates

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

0:17 Royals flag at Kauffman Stadium at lowered to honor Yordano Ventura