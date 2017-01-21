EXCLUSIVE: Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger Pause

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C.

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end'

1:31 Mitch Morse: We'll have a whole off season to dwell on this

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB