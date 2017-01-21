Trump expected to roll back Obama climate initiatives despite easing of ‘hoax’ rhetoric

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C. Pause

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

37:09 KU basketball team enters pivotal stretch of season

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

1:10 Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher on key holding penalty vs. Steelers

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen