‘They’re passing out weed, man, it’s crazy!’ Pot backers hand out 8,000 free joints

1:18 Chen sets record at U.S. Figure Skating Championship Pause

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:35 Catching up with pro football Hall of Famer Will Shields

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

1:49 Hundreds in KC march to protest Donald Trump's inauguration

1:27 Kansas City area women head to D.C. for Women’s March on Washington

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

1:36 Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes analyzes 2017 roster