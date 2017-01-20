Kansas Citians react after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president

For some in the Kansas City area, Friday morning brought joy and hope for better days ahead. For others, it was a stinging moment, an event that even 10 weeks after Election Day remained almost inconceivable. From schools to retirement homes, some Kansas City area residents tuned in for the 11 a.m. inauguration of Donald Trump and his first speech as the 45th U.S. president.