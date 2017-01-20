George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, spoke about receiving the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. During his political career, he was Ronald Reagan's Vice President, Director of Central Intelligence, Chief of the U.S. Liaison's Office to the People's Republic of China, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and a Member of the House of Representatives from the 7th District of Texas. He also served in the Navy during World War II.