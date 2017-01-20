Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
In his first address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly, Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday night urged lawmakers to overcome years of gridlock and finally ban lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists. The new governor took office Jan. 9.
Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that "You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way."
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest reflects on his career as President Obama's spokesperson and explores what a new administration might mean for the relationship between the media and the president in Trump's White House.
Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.