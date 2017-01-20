Riding along with Kansas Citians going to the Women’s March on Washington

This Saturday, more than 200,000 people are expected to travel to the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington. Among them? Roughly 800 women from Kansas and Missouri. Reporter Katy Bergen is documenting the journey of more than 100 Kansas City women headed to Washington, D.C., this weekend. Follow along here:
10 a.m. Friday, Missouri
We are off! Roughly 110 women met in the parking lot of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this morning and got situated. There is a genuine feeling of excitement on the bus. (We’ll see if the mood fades as we get further into this 20 hour bus ride.)
In the parking lot, I met Jenny Nolan, a 32-year old account executive who is marching to make a statement to the Trump administration, particularly about the importance of preserving reproductive rights and ending sexual assault:
Meet Jenny Nolan, 32. The account executive talks about why she is going to the #womensmarch, and what it's going to take to get there. pic.twitter.com/x9YKBNAWob— Katy Bergen (@KatyBergen) January 20, 2017
"After such a contentious election, I felt so badly I felt like I needed to do something." - Janet Jones, 58, Higginsville, retired teacher pic.twitter.com/Bw3GNrbvW3— Katy Bergen (@KatyBergen) January 20, 2017
9:30 a.m. Friday, Missouri
What exactly is going to happen at the march? Here’s the plan, according to event organizers. A rally is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Southwest Third Street, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Event organizers released a list of speakers this week, as well as information on musical performances. The list includes transgender-rights activist Janet Mock; Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards; feminist Gloria Steinem; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; filmmaker Michael Moore; and actresses Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and Ashley Judd, among many others.
More than a dozen musical guests are expected to perform, including KCK’s Janelle Monáe, the Indigo Girls and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
A brief march is then planned for roughly 1:15 p.m. The march is expected to end near the Washington Monument.
9 a.m. Friday, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Hi, everyone! Katy here. I first heard about local efforts to send Kansas City women to the Women’s March on Washington in November, when the march was first taking form. In the weeks since, 150 women have made plans to head to D.C. for the Women’s March on Saturday on three buses. Dozens more will fly or drive there themselves. The event is intended to be a show of support for civil rights and minority groups in the wake of Trump’s election and is expected to be one of the larger Washington, D.C., marches in American history.
Today is the meet-up. The group boards buses in Independence and expects to arrive in Washington, D.C., at 6 a.m. Saturday. The march begins at 10 a.m. at the Capitol, and continues until 5 p.m. (Eastern time!). Keep following along for notes, videos and photos from our journey across the country. You can also follow me on Twitter at @KatyBergen.
Comments