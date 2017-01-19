Government & Politics

January 19, 2017 5:20 PM

Inauguration Day: What you need to know

The Kansas City Star

The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is underway, with the president-elect visiting Arlington National Cemetery and a rally and concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.

 

Here’s the schedule of events happening Friday:

▪  10:30 a.m. CST: The inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol will start.

▪  11 a.m.: Trump will officially be sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and give his inaugural address.

▪  2 p.m.: The inaugural parade will begin after the luncheon inside the Capitol.

 

Here are some links to keep you busy throughout the day:

▪ Missouri and Kansas will be well-represented at Friday’s events.

▪ It is going to be a marathon day, all the way to the inaugural balls.

▪ Get presidentially prepped with The Star’s inauguration quiz, which will test your knowledge of past U.S. presidents.

▪ While many are making the trip to D.C., lots of attention has been paid to those not attending.

▪ And the inauguration is just the start of a busy weekend in D.C., with the Women’s March planned for Saturday.

