Inauguration Day: What you need to know

The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is underway, with the president-elect visiting Arlington National Cemetery and a rally and concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.
Here’s the schedule of events happening Friday:
▪ 10:30 a.m. CST: The inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol will start.
▪ 11 a.m.: Trump will officially be sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and give his inaugural address.
▪ 2 p.m.: The inaugural parade will begin after the luncheon inside the Capitol.
▪ Missouri and Kansas will be well-represented at Friday’s events.
▪ It is going to be a marathon day, all the way to the inaugural balls.
▪ While many are making the trip to D.C., lots of attention has been paid to those not attending.
▪ And the inauguration is just the start of a busy weekend in D.C., with the Women’s March planned for Saturday.
