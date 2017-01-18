Deep Background: From Kansas politics to your workplace

The latest “Deep Background” podcast covers looming budget problems sure to dominate the just-started session of the Kansas Legislature and a separate discussion of how the workplace remains in rapid, and sometimes unnerving, transition.
Hunter Woodall, the Star’s Topeka correspondent, covers state government for the newspaper. He and Dave Helling discussed the gnarled political fights ahead in a legislature faced with budget balancing problems amid the rise of some Democratic and moderate Republican lawmakers who replaced conservatives who’d been in step with Gov. Sam Brownback.
In the second half of the podcast, reporter Diane Stafford explains how where you work, and how you work, is undergoing fairly radical change in an age when businesses increasingly outsource work rather than put more people on the company payroll.
