Nikki Haley allies to Senate: Look at her skills, not lack of experience

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley faced the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, making the case that she can overcome her foreign policy inexperience to become President-elect Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley, 44, was flanked by her two biggest boosters on Capitol Hill, South Carolina Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
I think Nikki Haley is the right person, at the right time…she has the combination of intellect, determination, grace and an understanding of America that the world needs to hear. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
“You can learn the details of foreign policy, but you either have the ability to persuade people ... or you don’t,” Graham said in his introduction. “America’s voice in the U.N. needs to be strong, it needs to be somebody who can bring people together.”
Graham called Haley “the right person at the right time” to lead the U.N., and “one of the most compelling stories in American politics.”
Democrats on committee are expected to argue that Haley’s lack of formal foreign policy experience will be a problem.
The daughter of Indian Sikh immigrants, Haley was the first woman and minority to be chosen for a Cabinet-level post by Trump after his election. Despite her lack of direct foreign-policy experience, Trump said he’d chosen her because she was “a proven dealmaker” who would be a “great leader representing us on the world stage.”
Scott spoke of her leadership after the racially motivated mass shooting in a Charleston church in 2015, which led to her convincing the state legislature to remove the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina Capitol.
“The United Nations will be better because Nikki Haley will be a part of it,” Scott said.
Haley was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign. She used her high-profile position delivering the Republican State of the Union response in 2016 to urge her party to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices.”
Haley also had knocked Trump’s proposal to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the U.S., saying in the nationally televised address, “No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country.”
Her husband, who served in Afghanistan with the South Carolina National Guard, and her son sat behind her at the hearing.
