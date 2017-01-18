DeVos: Won't dismantle public schools as education secretary

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City Pause

2:28 Oregon refuge occupation timeline

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

6:31 Royals announce new partnership with Price Chopper

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

2:10 Chiefs players pack up lockers at end of season

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB